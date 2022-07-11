ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsburg, PA

Perkiomen School Basketball Standout: This Gator Isn’t ‘Goofy’ Anymore

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ajuk_0gbuhdgU00
Image via The Madison Leader Gazette.

When basketball player Tommy Haugh transferred from his Gettysburg-area home to the Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, he brought two generations of  athletic genes with him. But his overall court time was somewhat unfocused, to the point of one coach classifying him as affable but “goofy.” Since then, however, his stature and focus have both changed, as reported by Raymond Hicks in The Madison Leader Gazette.

Haugh not only underwent a growth spurt that took him from five feet six to six feet nine, he also got serious about basketball. He evolved into a formidable forward, capable of hitting three-pointers, blocking shots, and throwing down dunks.

At his former school, college recruiters were tepid; most interest was from mid-major schools. He bravely turned them down and kept working.

“I was really thankful for the offers I had,” Haugh said. “But I looked at my body and my development and thought I could push it up a notch.”

Haugh doubled down on his training and focus and saw his stock rise. He eventually received 20 Division I offers since the summer of 2020.

Including one from his “dream school,” the University of Florida.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “It shows that hard work can pay off. You’ve gotta be diligent,” he said.

More on Tommy Haugh and his basketball journey is at The Madison Leader Gazette.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Blue Bell Student’s Athletic-Academic Drive Earns Her a Spot on This All-American List

A Blue Bell Ithaca College student has exhibited the twin skills needed to make the national 2021–2022 All-American Scholars Golf Team: a high GPA and a low scorecard. Cristea Park, who attended Wissahickon High School, was one of only 1,400 female student-golfers across the U.S. to be recognized by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), Coral Springs, Fla.
BLUE BELL, PA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia lands commitment from Philadelphia RB, first pledge for 2025 class

Georgia has its first commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. Jabree Coleman, a running back from Philadelphia, announced his pledge to the Bulldogs on Monday. Coleman completed his freshman season at Imhotep Charter in 2021. He currently measures 6-feet, 205 pounds, according to 247Sports. While it’s very early in the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gettysburg, PA
Education
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Gettysburg, PA
Basketball
Pennsburg, PA
Education
Gettysburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Madison, PA
City
Pennsburg, PA
MONTCO.Today

Boxing Champ from Pottstown Fights His Most Formidable Foe: Anxiety

Boxer Danny “Swift” Garcia.Image via Danny Garcia at Instagram. As 2020 was waning, Pottstown boxer Danny “Swift” Garcia was riding high. His career stats were an impressive 36–3, with 21 knockouts. But a Dec. match in Arlington, Tex., had him battling both his athletic opponent and his emotional stability, as Ken Hissner reported in Boxing News 24.
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Starts Summer Program to Assuage High School Graduates’ Fears

An active MCCC program works to ease high school students into collegiate life.Image via iStock. High school students who want to get a head start on their college educations can attend a sneak peek of the dual enrollment program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The college is hosting its inaugural Early College Boot Camp for current and prospective dual-enrollment students. Also welcome are families, school district faculty and staff, and anyone interested in early college opportunities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perkiomen School#Goofy#Basketball Player#The University Of Florida#Highschoolsports#Division
MONTCO.Today

Theatre Horizon, Norristown, Reimagines Classic Play, Seeks Local Help in Staging It

Ill Doots is providing music for the Sept. production of TOWN, a Theatre Horizon, Norristown, reimagining of "Our Town." Theatre Horizon, Norristown, is blowing the dust off a theatrical chestnut this fall. Its production of TOWN, a new twist on the 1938 Thornton Wilder classic Our Town, is being specifically rethought to look and sound nothing like its forebear.
NORRISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
phillyvoice.com

Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Reknown Chef Marc Vetri Opens Bryn Mawr Steakhouse, Showcases Both Culinary and Visual Arts

In checking ingredients, the chefs at Fiore Rosso find no beefs with its quality.Image via Fiore Rosso at Facebook. Chef Marc Vetri and his business partner Jeff Benjamin, having well established themselves in the Phila. dining scene, now bring their eccellente culinary reputations to Bryn Mawr, with Fiore Rosso. Michael Klein, The Philadelphia Inquirer, plated the details on this new Italian steakhouse in Montgomery County.
BRYN MAWR, PA
WTAJ

Boyfriend accused of strangling Penn State student

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old from Chester County in eastern Pennsylvania has been accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend in her Penn State dorm room, according to University Police. Preston Julian Brindle, 18, of Spring City, is facing felony charges after witnesses were able to get into the woman’s dorm and force […]
SPRING CITY, PA
What Now Philadelphia

Brickette Lounge to Become Honky Tonk with Texas-Style Barbecue

The yet-to-be-named “true country and western honky tonk bar” will open on Pottstown Pike (old Hwy 100) between West Chester and Exton at 1339 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, according to a Craigslist ad seeking a full-time restaurant manager. What Now Philly reached out to James Waldron, the Director of Operations for 3 West Hospitality – the “growing restaurant operations and management group heading up the operation – but received no comment. The honky tonk’s projected debut is unknown.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy