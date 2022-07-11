Perkiomen School Basketball Standout: This Gator Isn’t ‘Goofy’ Anymore

Image via The Madison Leader Gazette.

When basketball player Tommy Haugh transferred from his Gettysburg-area home to the Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, he brought two generations of athletic genes with him. But his overall court time was somewhat unfocused, to the point of one coach classifying him as affable but “goofy.” Since then, however, his stature and focus have both changed, as reported by Raymond Hicks in The Madison Leader Gazette.

Haugh not only underwent a growth spurt that took him from five feet six to six feet nine, he also got serious about basketball. He evolved into a formidable forward, capable of hitting three-pointers, blocking shots, and throwing down dunks.

At his former school, college recruiters were tepid; most interest was from mid-major schools. He bravely turned them down and kept working.

“I was really thankful for the offers I had,” Haugh said. “But I looked at my body and my development and thought I could push it up a notch.”

Haugh doubled down on his training and focus and saw his stock rise. He eventually received 20 Division I offers since the summer of 2020.

Including one from his “dream school,” the University of Florida.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “It shows that hard work can pay off. You’ve gotta be diligent,” he said.