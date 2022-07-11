ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Big US casino operators like Wynn and MGM stand to lose millions after China's gambling capital of Macau shut down operations to curb COVID-19

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mxbc_0gbuha2J00

PHILIPPE LOPEZ

  • Big US casino operators could lose millions of dollars after Macau temporarily shut down operations.
  • Macau, which is China's gambling capital, is seeing its largest COVID-19 surge yet.
  • China's government recently reaffirmed its strategy of lockdowns and testing to try to curb cases.

Casino operators are not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19 lockdowns.

China's gambling capital on the island of Macau has shut down operations for the first time in more than two years, according to a report from Reuters , potentially costing US-based casino operators like Wynn, MGM, and Las Vegas Sands millions of dollars.

Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, is seeing its most significant surge of COVID-19 to date.

US-based casino operators have poured billions of dollars into Macau in recent years, and the Chinese region has grown into a major gambling destination. But the casino operators are struggling to maintain steady growth amid China's virus-mitigation policies.

Wynn, MGM, and Las Vegas Sands derive hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from their China businesses, but they saw Macau revenues decline in the first quarter of 2022 compared with last year. In their quarterly earnings reports, all three companies partially attributed this slump to travel-related restrictions in China.

Reuters reports that casinos in Macau will be shut down for one week and stringent punishments will be imposed on those who leave home except for essential services. The Chinese government recently reaffirmed its "zero COVID" strategy, which involves sudden lockdowns and mass testing where COVID-19 cases are detected.

Wynn, MGM, and Las Vegas Sands couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 116

Horse Face
1d ago

I’m not upset about these businesses losing money in China. All the issue we have with modern China can be traced to US business giving China money.

Reply(19)
51
Diana M Ellis
1d ago

China is getting what it deserves for infecting the world with Covid 19 leaked from their lab either accidentally or purposely. BooHoo, BooHoo

Reply(2)
21
Brian Waller
1d ago

No problem they’ll just increase the resort fees to $100 a day and parking to $50 a day and smucks will still pay it lol

Reply
9
Related
Daily Mail

WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after a 'catastrophic accident' in 2019 despite publicly maintaining 'all hypotheses remain on the table'

The head of the World Health Organisation privately believes the Covid pandemic started following a leak from a Chinese laboratory, a senior Government source claims. While publicly the group maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, the source said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Two Las Vegas Strip Casino Leaders Get Bad Covid News

Covid crushed the travel business and few cities took a bigger hit than Las Vegas. Under orders from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), the city's casinos, hotels and restaurants closed for roughly two months in the early days of the pandemic. The reopening of Sin City was a slow process,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macau Casino#Mgm#Philippe#Reuters#Chinese
Fortune

A city of 650,000 had zero COVID deaths until Sunday. Omicron’s most transmissible subvariant yet finally overtook its defenses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Macau, a semiautonomous region off the coast of southern China known for its casinos, recorded its first-ever deaths from COVID-19 after two elderly people with underlying conditions—a 100-year-old and a 94-year-old—succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The deaths break Macau's streak of being one of the only cities on earth to not record a death from COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out two and a half years ago and went on to kill 6.3 million people around the world. Globally, 1,500 people are still dying from COVID-19 daily.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
Country
China
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
TechSpot

Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX face $258 billion lawsuit for allegedly running a Dogecoin pyramid scheme

What just happened? Elon Musk and his companies are doubtlessly used to being hit with lawsuits, but this one is probably the largest and perhaps most unusual they've had to deal with. Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX are all being sued for $258 billion—not million—over claims they ran a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency Musk has often praised on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy