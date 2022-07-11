Woman killed after being hit by vehicle on I-35W in Fort Worth

File photo

A woman was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

At about 4:30 a.m., Fort Worth police received a report that a person had been struck in the southbound lanes of the highway near West Risinger Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived, police spokesperson Tracy Carter said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman once next of kin is contacted.

Southbound lanes of I-35W were closed for about three hours near the crash.