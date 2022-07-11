ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown Native Introduces Hoagies to Hoosiers

Where's this classic-looking hoagie from? Would you believe Indianapolis?Image via Hoagies & Hops at Facebook.

Hoagies & Hops, an Indianapolis restaurant conceived Pottstown-born Kristina Mazza, serves up plenty of Philly-area signature dishes. But the most compelling menu item might be nostalgia. Asha Prihar rolled out the story of a transplanted local and her unique restaurant in Billy Penn.

Mazza, the business’ owner, crafted her Philly-meets-the-Midwest menu looking to address her hoagie homesickness and Whiz wistfulness.

Her commitment to authenticity runs so deep that she auditioned several contenders for the role of roll. After numerous taste tests, she opted for one from a South Jersey bakery.

“That’s the number one ingredient,” Mazza said of her bedrock bread.

Her instance on an Italian roll took some acclimation from her non-Philly customers; they seemed confused that cheesesteaks weren’t on a base more traditional for them, a French roll.

Mazza’s one regret is her menu’s absence of a soft pretzel. She was having stock shipped in at one time, but her supplier fell victim to the pandemic. And she has yet to find a worthy second choice.

One of her joys is a visit from someone from back home, well-versed in Wawa, the Jersey Shore, and the Phila. Eagles.

“I love when people come in here, and they’re all wearing their Eagles gear, and they start talking,” she said.

More on Hoagies & Hops is at Billy Penn.

Renowned Chef Marc Vetri Opens Bryn Mawr Steakhouse, Showcases Both Culinary and Visual Arts

In checking ingredients, the chefs at Fiore Rosso find no beefs with its quality. Chef Marc Vetri and his business partner Jeff Benjamin, having well established themselves in the Phila. dining scene, now bring their eccellente culinary reputations to Bryn Mawr, with Fiore Rosso. Michael Klein, The Philadelphia Inquirer, plated the details on this new Italian steakhouse in Montgomery County.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Conshohocken Resident Spots an Eagle; Autograph Was a No-Go

A West Conshohocken resident spotted something wondrous in the local skies.Image via iStock. Thank goodness the area’s favorite football team — or what should be the local gridiron heroes — weren’t tagged with their official biological name. Just try to imagine fans belting out a rousing rendition of “Fly, Haliaeetus leucocephalus Fly” after every touchdown.
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

