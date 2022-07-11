Man killed in Thatcher Ave. shooting

(File: Getty)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said.

Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information to please call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

