Buffalo, NY

Man killed in Thatcher Ave. shooting

By Nick Veronica
 2 days ago
(File: Getty)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said.

Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information to please call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here

