Steve Rand is not what one might describe as an educational zealot or a fellow who tilts at windmills. His family is about as steeped in tradition within the town of Plymouth as it gets. He took over the family business in Plymouth from his dad and, despite Walmart, the migration of business away from the town center, and all the odds, Rand’s Hardware continues to thrive on the main street in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO