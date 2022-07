Does he agree that Tennessee teachers come from the ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges?’ Silence is as good as an implication. In January of this year, Governor Lee used his State of the State Address to announce a “partnership” with Hillsdale College – which would use our state tax dollars to set up charter schools in communities across Tennessee. These new charter schools will use Hillsdale’s 1776 curriculum – a conservative-only program. When NewsChannel5 Investigates recently revealed a discussion between Governor Lee and Hillsdale’s CEO Dr. Larry Arnn, Tennesseans were shocked and appalled. Not so much by what Arnn said but more by what the governor did not say.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO