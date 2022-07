A suspect was charged with kidnapping and robbery after holding a man at knifepoint and forcing him to withdraw cash from ATMs in Trenton on the Fourth of July, police said. Raheem Biddle is accused of approaching a man, grabbing him by the neck, and forcing him to the ground while armed with a knife near W. Front Street in Trenton around 12:30 a.m., local police said in a release on Monday, July 11.

