BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 25-year-old Kory Wittman was a son, a brother to five siblings including a twin, loved nature and was regarded as a kind, gentle, family-oriented young man with a full life ahead of him. But, in March, Kory was hit and killed while he was out walking his dog, and now, the details of what happened are being pieced together as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kory’s family.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO