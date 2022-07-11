ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets vs. Braves prediction: Go with Max Scherzer, visitors

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ItNB_0gbuevrb00

A day after Keith Hernandez had his No. 17 retired, the Mets came up empty and were blanked by the Fish. Nice game, pretty boys!

Their lead in the National League East is down to 1 ¹/₂ games, and they head to Hotlanta where the Bravos are looking to chop their way to the top. Two Maxes, Scherzer (5-1, 2.26) and Fried (9-2, 2.52), both maximize their teams chances of winning. Scherzer went on the injured list with a left oblique strain, bought the Binghamton Rumble Ponies a $7,000 dinner before returning on Tuesday to two-hit Cincinnati over six reassuring innings. Fried was fried, losing his first two games back in April. Hasn’t lost since and has allowed only one run over his last 13 innings. Maximum matchup. Going with Scherzer and the Mets for 10 units.

You need a lot of runs to beat the Yankees. The Red Sox scored 11 and won, 11-6. Boston with three homers off Jameson Taillon. Winner. Up +1,659 yastrzemskis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Mets vs Braves: 3 bold predictions for vital NL East series

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets will battle for NL East supremacy this week. So the Atlanta Braves are going to face the New York Mets at Truist Park this week…. While New York has maintained the best record in the NL East through the first half of the season, the red-hot Braves have gotten within a game and a half of their most hated rival. This is not the first time these two teams will face each other this year, and it sure won’t be the last. However, this series in Atlanta could be special. Expect for The Battery to be absolutely electric this week.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Mets or Braves: Who wins the NL East?

The FOX baseball crew talks about which team will win the NL East come season end. The New York Mets currently hold a 1.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves heading into a three game series.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Matt Olson now holds one of the most impressive streaks in baseball

As you can see, Dansby Swanson isn’t far behind Olson. It’s no shock that old friend Freddie Freeman is on this list either. Ripken’s record of consecutive games played will never, and I mean never, be broken. Regardless, it’s still good to see Matt Olson providing some stability for the Braves in the wake of losing a franchise icon. Dansby Swanson has arguably been the best hitter in baseball — both of these guys need to stay healthy if the Braves are going to continue to hawk down the Mets and win another NL East title.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, GA
Queens, NY
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Queens, NY
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unique Royals, Braves Trade

The Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves just pulled off a trade that was more unique than most. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Braves are sending Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann and a minor leaguer to the Royals in exchange for the 35th overall pick in this Sunday's 2022 MLB Draft. Fans immediately started questioning how it's possible to trade draft picks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Braves and Mets meet with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (54-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-36, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Mets +131; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Jameson Taillon
Yardbarker

Braves announce a plethora of promotions in their farm system

The Braves farm system is lacking some serious talent following the Matt Olson trade, the graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, and the trade of Drew Waters. The good thing is the draft is just around the corner, and the Braves have five picks within the top 100, but it will take a lot of work to replenish this group. With that being said, there are still some names to keep an eye out for in the Braves farm system, and several of them recently received promotions.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy