The real estate market for life sciences space in Los Angeles seems to be growing exponentially. Instil Bio, which is focused on developing clinical-stage cell therapies in the fight against cancer, has secured an $85 million construction loan to build a 102,000-square-foot campus with lab, office and manufacturing space. CBRE arranged the five-year, floating-rate, interest-only, nonrecourse loan from Oxford Properties Group on behalf of the borrower.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO