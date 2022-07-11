ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa, decries ‘danger’ of social media as QB’s alleged relationship drama swirls

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOJ92_0gbuekOq00

Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa , decried the dangers of social media on Sunday in a lengthy Instagram clip .

In the video that spans nearly 30 minutes, Lisa is seen in a kitchen elaborating on the threat of online predators, detailing how an apparent incident hit close to home.

“I had reached a point in my life that I thought I had mastered parenting,” Lisa captioned the video, later adding, “I thought I had done all the things to teach her to recognize danger. I thought I had blocked her from outside influences and I mean she was my kid, so even if someone got in, she knew what to do. I was wrong. I completely underestimated the degree of evil that was possible, in a little electronic device, I personally placed in my baby girls hand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoHu6_0gbuekOq00
Lisa Wilson detailed social media dangers on Sunday in an emotional Instagram video.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atqlw_0gbuekOq00
Zach Wilson with mom Lisa during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Instagram

Lisa then expressed gratitude regarding “a mothers intuition,” noting “the outcome could have been much worse.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4uml_0gbuekOq00
Zach Wilson’s ex accuses him of sleeping with his mom’s best friend

“Believe me, I know life is much easier to just look the other way and pretend that you raised them so damn good, you have nothing to worry about. But unfortunately, Satan is smarter than you are,” she continued. “Who’s going to take back the power of your title? You are the parent. You make the rules.”

The video shared on Lisa’s page arrived the same day dating rumors surfaced online allegedly involving her son.

Wilson’s apparent ex , Abbey Gile, was recently linked to Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne, according to the sports site uStadium. Milne is said to have been the BYU product’s college roommate.

Over the weekend, Milne posted a pair of photos on Instagram with a gal pal, whose face was shielded in the photos. He captioned the post, “Word on the street.”

Elsewhere, an Instagram account that featured Gile’s name in the handle accused Wilson of allegedly being involved with a friend of his mother’s, who was never identified. Gile’s Instagram account appears to have been scrubbed as of Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PB8O_0gbuekOq00
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during practice in May 2022.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtbWK_0gbuekOq00
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson attends a Yankees game in June with Nicolette Dellanno.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Wilson, who attended a Yankees game in June with influencer Nicolette Dellanno , appeared to purge Gile from his Instagram page earlier this year.

Wilson, the Jets’ second overall pick in 2021, is gearing up for his sophomore season in the league.

As of Monday, Wilson does not appear to have addressed the controversy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Zach Wilson Mom Birthday Party Photo Is Going Viral

Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has been the talk of the internet since a wild rumor about the former BYU star's love life started to make its rounds. It all started when Wilson's ex-girlfriend, who now dates his former Cougars roommate Dax Milne, seemingly revealed that Wilson cheated on her with his mom's best friend.
NFL
Cinemablend

A Major 90 Day Fiance Couple Has Called It Quits After All That Spinoff Drama

90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits. After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Introducing Leon! Kody and Meri Brown's Child Comes Out as Transgender

Unveiling their truest self! Leon Brown, the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon, 26, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 28, alongside a photo of themselves posing for the camera. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
New York City, NY
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Yankees#Drama#Gal#American Football
In Touch Weekly

Did ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cheat on Chantel Everett? Divorce Details

Infidelity claims. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) in May after a rocky six-year marriage. In divorce documents obtained by In Touch, the Dominican Republic native cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” though there may be more to the story. Did Pedro cheat on Chantel? Keep reading to find out what went wrong in the 90 Day Fiancé alums’ marriage.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Instagram
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Introduces Her Newborn Twins With Husband Joshua Efird 1 Month After Giving Birth: Photos

Back-to-back babies! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon who welcomed twins with Joshua Efird earlier this year, offered a glimpse at the newest additions to their family. In the photos, Shannon, 22, and Efird, 25, are joined by daughter Ella, 4, and son Bentley Jameson, 11 months. The former reality star's younger sister Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Is Olivia Plath Having a Baby? The 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Is Open to Motherhood

Ethan and Olivia Plath have been married since October 2018, before his family started filming for Welcome to Plathville. As fans have watched the young couple's relationship struggles on the show, many have likely wondered if/when they plan to have children of their own. References to a young boy named Joshua Plath may have also confused viewers about whether they're already parents. So does Olivia Plath have a baby, or is she planning to have one soon? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy