Pompano Beach, FL

Speeding Florida pol Beverly Perkins under fire after telling cop to ‘find something better to f–king do’

By Selim Algar
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Florida vice mayor is facing calls to apologize after she snapped at local cops who pulled her over at a traffic stop to “find something better to f—king do.”

Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins was seen in footage posted to YouTube last week being pulled over in a white Audi in April.

An unidentified officer tells her that she was driving 15 to 20 miles over the speed limit in two separate zones before he pulled her over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0FAX_0gbueidO00
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins was scene on video telling a police officer to “find something better to f—king do” after getting pulled over for speeding.

The cop remarked that she was “driving crazy” prior to the stop.

After running her license, the officer opts not to ticket the official and approaches her vehicle.

“Ms. Perkins, you need to slow down, okay?” he said before giving her a warning.

Visibly annoyed, Perkins does not respond to the officer’s admonition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amVmA_0gbueidO00
The officer told Perkins that she was going 15 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Did you hear what I said?” he asks several times before Perkins nods and begins to put on her seatbelt.

As the cop begins to depart, she asks for his name and then states her vice mayoral position.

“Y’all need to find something better to f—king to do,” Perkins says as she drives off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEs7p_0gbueidO00
A local law enforcement group has called on Perkins to apologize for her behavior.

After the footage surfaced, Scott Mosely, the president of the Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement on the incident Friday.

“We suggest you apologize and then sign up for some ride alongs to see what [officers] do every day to protect the citizens of our great city,” he wrote. “As an elected official, you too are held to a higher standard and should know better. We suggest you obey the speed limit and seek anger management.”

Local 10 reported that Perkins was not available for comment on the exchange.

Comments / 0

