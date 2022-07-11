ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game developer goes off script to trash NFTs and web3 gaming publicly

By Will Gendron
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Mark Venturelli, a game developer and designer, became the focal point of Brazil’s International Games (BIG) festival after delivering a scathing critique of the continued implementation of NFTs and other web3 technologies into the broader gaming ecosystem. Venturelli, who is perhaps best known for his...

