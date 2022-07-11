Game developer goes off script to trash NFTs and web3 gaming publicly

Skate 4 is getting a new update very, very soon, which should hopefully clue fans in to what is going on with the game. Skate 4 is one of the most anticipated games in quite some time, largely because its predecessor was so widely acclaimed. Skate 3 was a big hit, both with critics and fans. The game spawned a massive following on YouTube due to some of its outrageous modes, fun gameplay, and more. With that said, EA failed to capitalize on a sequel shortly after the third game's release in the early 2010s. Many fans were left to beg for a new Skate game for years until it was finally announced in 2020. The news came right as the game was entering the very early stages of development, so there hasn't been a lot of substantial updates since then. There have been some playtests which resulted in some leaked gameplay, but they are still very rough works in progress. The team also recently released a small trailer with some gameplay.

