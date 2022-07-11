ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WATCH: Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves Sing ‘On the Road Again’ Duet at Palomino Festival

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S86CU_0gbueV6p00

Kacey Musgraves joined Willie Nelson for a version of “On the Road Again” at the inaugural Palomino Festival. The festival was held in Brookside near the Rose Bowl and it was a jam-packed lineup. Check out the video of the performance that Musgraves and Nelson below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLUDMFwQMsg&t=1s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kacey Musgraves & Willie Nelson – On the Road Again (Palomino Festival 7/9/2022) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLUDMFwQMsg&t=1s)

“So my actual grandpa is in the audience tonight here from Texas,” Musgraves said after hugging Willie. “And my other grandpa is here tonight from Texas.”

She gestured toward the icon and the crowd went wild.

Kacey Musgraves shared earlier this week that she was excited to join Willie Nelson for the festival. The festival was massive. In addition to Musgraves and Nelson, it featured performances by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Zach Bryan, Old Crow Medicine Show, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Morgan Wade, Nikki Lane, Jaime Wyatt and more.

The collection of musicians was a sort of family reunion for people that have spent years crossing each other’s paths on the road. Zach Bryan snapped a selfie with Jason Isbell, while quoting Isbell’s “Flying Over Water” in the post.

Orville Peck snapped a photo with Willie Nelson himself.

Nikki Lane also shared a collection of photos from the big day.

“Seeing stars and straight up LIVIN for it,” Jaime Wyatt captioned her post.

Kacey Musgraves Wows at Palomino Festival

She didn’t just bring out the legendary Willie Nelson for a cover of his “On the Road” again. Kacey Musgraves also included a cover of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” in her set. Her 14-song set opened with “star-crossed” and closed with “Slow Burn.” She included tracks like “Golden Hour” and “Rainbow” along the way.

Meanwhile, Willie’s set was pretty true to form. It looked pretty similar to much of the Outlaw Fest that he’s rambled across America with this summer. He opened with “Whiskey River” and closed with “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” a Mac Davis cover. He also threw in a Pearl Jam cover of “Just Breathe.”

Kacey Musgraves has a limited touring schedule in 2022. She’ll head overseas for show in Australia and Japan later this month and into August. She has one more festival appearance scheduled. She’ll be at Austin City Limits Festival in October. Get more information at her website.

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Fest is back to the road in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 29. There are dates throughout the remainder of the year, with a different set of openers on each stop. For all of the dates, opener information and ticket information, check out his website.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie, Lukas And Micah Nelson’s Acoustic Rendition Of “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” Is Country Music Perfection

LAWD have mercy… It’s pretty damn incredible how much talent abounds in the Nelson family. Though they actually just kicked off the Outlaw Music Festival Tour together, they’ve been playing songs as a group for years, and just released the Willie Nelson Family album in 2021. And a few years back, Willie and his sons, Lukas and Micah, did a little series called Willie Nelson and the Boys, where they played acoustic versions of some of Willie’s classics, like the […] The post Willie, Lukas And Micah Nelson’s Acoustic Rendition Of “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Jaime Wyatt
Outsider.com

Sir Tom Jones Speaks out About ‘Collapsing’ Before Show

Back in June, music icon Tom Jones embarked on his Surrounded By Time summer tour. From June to August, the singer would travel Europe performing for thousands upon thousands of his dedicated fans. Following his last date in August, he plans to make his way to the United States for even more shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road Again#Palomino#Javascript#Turnpike Troubadours
The Boot

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote

Keith Whitley's life and career were tragically cut short, but his music has left a lasting impact on country music. The Kentucky native became close friends with another future country star, Ricky Skaggs, at an early age. The pair were just teenagers when their talents were discovered by bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley, who quickly recruited them to join his band, The Clinch Mountain Boys.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

PHOTO: This Crab With Human Teeth Has the Internet in a Full Meltdown

As if sheepshead fish weren’t bad enough, we’ve now found crabs that have human-like teeth, too. And yes, it will give you nightmares. Recently, a Norwegian trawlerman named Roman Fedortsov found the creepy crustacean during his journey through Russian waters. In the past, Fedortsov has caught some other odd creatures hiding among the rest of his catch, but this latest one has piqued the internet’s interest.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Top Chef’ Star Posts Photos of Brutal Facial Injuries From Boating Accident

Renowned Top Chef star Justin Sutherland provided fans with a health update on Sunday after he suffered some brutal injuries over the July 4th weekend. Sutherland had fallen from his boat in an effort to recover his captain’s hat which had blown overboard. In doing so, he had a scary encounter with the boat’s propellor during the holiday celebration. Sutherland’s new photos show his recently-stitched facial lacerations.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Country Rewind: The Legend of Alan Jackson Grows With Phantom Drum Performance During ‘Gone Country’ at 1994 ACM Awards

Alan Jackson was only five years into his career when he flexed at the 1994 ACM Awards with a rendition of “Gone Country” that included a phantom drum performance. Taking place more than 28 years ago at the 29th ACM Awards in May 1994, Alan’s performance should be nothing more than a footnote in ACM record books. Instead, it’s a footnote to Alan’s authentic nature, even though his performance was anything but.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

502K+
Followers
54K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy