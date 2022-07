With a heavy heart our family shares the news of the peaceful passing of Linda Brock on July 6, 2022, in Paris, Texas. She fought to the end and then left gracefully, ending as she had lived. Everyone who knew her used the word “inspiration” to describe the impact of her presence in their life. The mark she left on us will be her legacy. Strength. Compassion. Grace. And the power to put you in your place if you ever started feeling sorry for yourself. She was an amazing human being and a blessing from God put on earth for us.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO