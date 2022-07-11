Spurs vs. Rockets NBA Summer League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time, More

LAS VEGAS — The San Antonio Spurs (0-2) will continue their participation in the NBA Summer League on Monday with a matchup against the Houston Rockets (1-1).

The Spurs lost their NBA Summer League opener 99-90 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. They followed it up with a 99-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors — led by James Wiseman and Jonathan Kumings — despite leading by as many as 17 points at one point.

“There are so many things that pop up in close games, situation-wise,” Summer Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “If the result was positive or negative, there was definitely something to take away. There’s layers and layers of individual plays.”

The Summer Rockets will pose a challenge for the Summer Spurs. With No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. seeking to bounce back from his underwhelming offensive performance so far in NBA Summer League, San Antonio will need to be prepared. There are plenty of talented recently drafted players on their roster beyond just Smith as well, including TyTy Washington Jr., Josh Christopher, and Tari Eason.

For the Spurs, they continue to be without Jeremy Sochan in the lineup. The focus will continue to be on the development of Joshua Primo, Blake Wesley, and Malaki Branham as the central elements of the half-court offense.

WHEN: Monday, July 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

TV: ESPN

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)

ODDS: Houston Rockets are 4.5-point favorites over the San Antonio Spurs.

NEXT: The Summer Spurs will face the Atlanta Hawks (July 14) on their upcoming schedule.

