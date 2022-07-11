Man who torched police cruiser in Providence riot to be sentenced Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence a Cranston man who admitted to setting a Providence police cruiser on fire to more than three-and-a-half years in prison.

Nicholas Scaglione, 32, is set to be sentenced Thursday for his role in the arson that took place during the June 2020 riot in Providence. The unrest was sparked in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Scaglione was originally facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for a charge of malicious destruction of a government vehicle by fire. But after negotiations with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty t o a lesser count of conspiracy to commit arson , which does not come with a mandatory prison term.

“After careful consideration of the facts of this case, notably the serious risk of bodily harm and damage caused by the defendant’s actions, and the need to promote respect for the law, the government believes that a sentence of 46 months is sufficient,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Daly and William Ferland wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.

Last month, Scaglione’s attorney William Dimitri asked the court to impose a sentence of 30 months in prison, the low-end of the negotiated plea agreement. Dimitri cited similar cases in other parts of the country — including a “Molotov cocktail” attack on a police cruiser in Brooklyn around the same time — in which the defendants negotiated a plea agreement that would sentence them to between 18 and 24 months of incarceration.

In the court filing, Dimitri also pointed out to U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy that Scaglione is a father of two young children who has struggled since his father died when he was 10 years old.

“There is no doubt that he regrets his conduct of June 2, [2020] and regrets putting himself and his children in this current situation,” Dimitri wrote.

Video from that night shows Scaglione climbing on top of the cruiser and later spraying what FBI investigators called an accelerant onto the seat of the cruiser.

“Although he did not initiate the attempt to ignite the cruiser, he ‘stepped in’ and in effect, assisted another individual,” Dimitri wrote. “The information leading to Scaglione came from surveillance cameras, cell phones, social media and to use a term, informants, who provided information to a ‘tip line’ or directly to the FBI.”

“Indeed, Scaglione’s own social media posts and/or texts to family members and friends, sealed his fate,” Dimitri added.

Luis Joel Sierra, of Providence, was also arrested on an arson charge and pleaded not guilty. But last August U.S. District Judge John McConnell found Sierra was mentally incompetent, preventing the case from going to trial.

McConnell ordered Sierra receive treatment at a federal medical center and prison in North Carolina. He was released from custody on Friday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Scaglione’s sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers . Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook .

