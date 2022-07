Volunteer Heather Chandler of South Orange will tell you that “every day is new and exciting at Heavenly Finds Thrift Shop”. At the shop, located at 94 E. Mount Pleasant Avenue in Livingston, people can find a variety of items at prices which Chandler compared to those at an old school garage sale. However, it is not only the items which draw people in, but the atmosphere, which manager Erin McChesney of East Hanover compares to that of the tv show.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO