Paul Vomhof

Bailee Stackhouse, age 4, of Wykoff, Minn., passed away July 12, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bailee brought joy to all who knew her. She had a passion to live life to the fullest and to seek out every opportunity for adventure and new experiences. She loved to travel and often talked about the places she wanted to see, including visiting Disney World and the ocean, which she accomplished in her last months on earth. Family time was a priority and during the winter they often drove around to find new displays of Christmas lights and during the summer she cruised in her pink jeep all over the farm. At home she showed her vivid imagination playing with her dolls and Barbie Dreamhouse and her lemonade stand featured lemonade she made herself from real lemons. Bailee loved to shop and enjoyed her trips to Target, Starbucks, and Caribou to get her favorite treats. Her beautiful smile and captivating ways made it impossible to say no and she was always able to find someone to join in her ventures. Bailee loved anything that was pretty, sparkled, or featured her favorite colors of pink, purple, and teal.

WYKOFF, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO