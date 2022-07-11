ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, MN

Paul Vomhof

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 2 days ago

Paul Vomhof, 64, of Fountain passed away at home on July 9, 2022, as a result of a heart attack. Paul was born November 22, 1957 in Rochester to Claire and Dorene (Kohlmeyer) Vomhof. He attended St. Johns Lutheran School in Wykoff and graduated from Wykoff High School in...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Fillmore County Journal

Bailee Stackhouse

Bailee Stackhouse, age 4, of Wykoff, Minn., passed away July 12, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bailee brought joy to all who knew her. She had a passion to live life to the fullest and to seek out every opportunity for adventure and new experiences. She loved to travel and often talked about the places she wanted to see, including visiting Disney World and the ocean, which she accomplished in her last months on earth. Family time was a priority and during the winter they often drove around to find new displays of Christmas lights and during the summer she cruised in her pink jeep all over the farm. At home she showed her vivid imagination playing with her dolls and Barbie Dreamhouse and her lemonade stand featured lemonade she made herself from real lemons. Bailee loved to shop and enjoyed her trips to Target, Starbucks, and Caribou to get her favorite treats. Her beautiful smile and captivating ways made it impossible to say no and she was always able to find someone to join in her ventures. Bailee loved anything that was pretty, sparkled, or featured her favorite colors of pink, purple, and teal.
WYKOFF, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Debra Lynn “Caitlin” Volker

Debra Lynn “Caitlin” Volker, age 67, of Winona, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Iowa. She was born in California on June 11, 1955, to parents James Edward and Joy Carolyn (Redington) Hodges. Debra was raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and graduated from Tripoli Community...
WINONA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Roger Albert Henry Tollefsrud

Roger was born in Spring Grove, Minn., on April 2, 1927. He attended country schools. He took off on his final flight July 5, 2022, at the age of 95. He entered the U.S. Air Force as a medic in 1945, spending his time in Japan, and discharged in 1947. He took flying lessons under the G.I. Bill, getting his pilot’s license in December 1947. He had his own personal planes until the age of 91.
SPRING GROVE, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Donald Virgil Amdahl

Donald Virgil Amdahl, age 94, of Mabel, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at Green Lea Senior Living in Mabel. Donald was born July 22, 1927, in rural Mabel, Minn., to Burnett and Pearl (Peterson) Amdahl. On June 10, 1951, he married Leona Nordeng in Deforest, Wis. Donald was a truck driver for a few years and in 1945 he started farming. He was a cattle buyer for Morken Livestock and then owned and operated the Mabel Implement and later, Amdahl Chevrolet in Mabel. Donald and Leona spent many winters in Texas. He was a life-long member of the Scheie Lutheran Church. He enjoyed woodworking and making music, especially playing his guitar and singing for the residents at many of the area nursing homes. Don served as mayor of Mabel and on various church and township boards.
MABEL, MN
Spring Valley, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Wednesdays are fun in Spring Valley

On the third Wednesday of each month, June through September, the downtown area of Spring Valley is transformed into a family-friendly farmers’ market/community center. The event is coordinated by the Spring Valley Economic Development Authority (EDA), and Justin Mlinar recently answered a few questions about the “Wednesdays on Broadway” events.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Friendship Wagon Train – 34 years on the trail

The Friendship Wagon Train has enjoyed over 34 years on the trail in Southern Minnesota and Northeast Iowa. Since the closure of Camp Winnebago five years ago, the funds raised go to Minnesota Special Olympics. Over the past three decades, the group has raised over a half million dollars. This year they estimate raising an estimated $20,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fillmore County Journal

New city administrator settles into new position

In early June, the Preston City Council hired Ryan Throckmorton as the new city administrator. He was one of four applicants interviewed for the position. Throckmorton brings both his past experience working with the city of Preston and youth to his new job. He expects the transition to be smoother, due to his years of experience with the city.
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

City of Lanesboro supports its local entrepreneurs

A common theme at the Lanesboro City Council meeting on July 5 was the support of local businesses. Joe Goetzke reported that the EDA has been working on a Short Term Business Interruption Loan; this loan would be available to business owners when natural disasters, pandemic or street construction interrupt their business operations. Intended to be a quick, simple loan to cover items such as utilities, rent or employee salaries. The loans would have a limit of $5,000 at 0% interest.
LANESBORO, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Spring All-Conference

One softball and two golf teams made state this season while a baseball team posted a 20-win campaign. And thus, there are a plethora of area “ball” players and golfers making All-Conference teams. All Three Rivers. Conference Softball. The All-TRC softball team is denoted by players off the...
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Houston County to update comprehensive land use plan

Houston County commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at the historic county courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Myhre led commissioners and the public in the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioners approved the July 5 meeting agenda and the June 28 regular board meeting minutes. Commissioners include...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Ostrander discusses garbage collection costs, options

During the Ostrander City Council meeting on July 5, one of the main topics was the city’s agreement with LRS (formerly Sunshine Sanitation) for garbage and recycling services to the residents of Ostrander. A representative (David) from LRS addressed the council, acknowledging some of the concerns that citizens voiced early on after the company began serving Ostrander, saying, “I think everything is going a lot smoother now, but there was a few hiccups.”
OSTRANDER, MN

