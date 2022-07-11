Joint health and inflammatory support with Tulsi at the Market

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Losing teeth can be intimidating, but Simpson Dental is there to help. Dr. Christen Simpson from Simpson Dental stopped by First Look at Four to talk dental implants. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — CAMC Health System announced on Tuesday that effective immediately everyone must wear a mask at all times in all Charleston Area Medical Center facilities. The tweet from the health system said the mask wearing policy applies to all non-patient care areas such as hospital lobbies,...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fully-integrated medical cannabis company is set to open Friday in Huntington. The Landing Dispensary said it is addressing a growing need in the Mountain State. As a lifelong West Virginian, David Heeter said he's had dreams of opening a business since he was a...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you visit the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department you will need to bring your face mask. The health department is reinstating its mask requirement for visitors and staff, effective July 13, 2022, according to a news release. Health officials said they are acting in an abundance...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — CAMC has reinstated a universal face mask policy for all facilities. According to a Facebook post from CAMC Health System on Tuesday, this is effective immediately. They say masks must be worn in all facilities, including hospital lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeterias, elevators, stairwells, common halls...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cato Park Swimming Pool on Charleston’s West Side hill opens again on Tuesday at noon after being closed since June 26. On June 26, Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the pool was closed due to maintenance issues out of their control and that they were working diligently to fix the issue.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When you find yourself needing immediate help, the numbers that may come to your mind are 9-1-1. But a new three-digit number will be introduced nationwide Saturday to help you if you ever find yourself in a mental health crisis. It comes as calls to the...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston family said they’ve been without home phone service for 28 days despite reaching out to Frontier to find out why they don’t have service. Larry and Lois Abshire said they’ve called Frontier every one of those 28 days to try and find...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio-based transitional care system has agreed to acquire Stonerise Healthcare Transitional Care’s facilities in West Virginia and Ohio. CommuniCare Health Services offers multiple services, including nursing rehabilitation, long-term care and assisted living. The company has facilities in West Virginia and six other states. The...
West Virginians have seen opioid addiction decimate their families and their communities for years. During last year’s landmark trial in Charleston against the nation’s largest drug distributors, they heard again about millions upon millions of pills shipped to a community too small to need or handle them. They...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve grown up in a tight-knit community, you can probably think of at least one family-owned business or local shop that seems like it’s been there forever-- and every time you drive past it, you know you’ve made it home. “You get...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies will be featured on the new law enforcement reality show, “On Patrol: Live” on the cable TV channel, REELZ. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced some of their deputies will be featured in the Half Moon Pictures show in a Facebook post on Tuesday. According to REELZ’s […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Courthouse staff along with others rescued a cat in the courthouse parking garage in downtown Charleston on Tuesday around 11 a.m. According to a volunteer with PigPig of St. Albans, a local online personality devoted to animal rescue, the cat was hiding in a car engine on the fourth […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A motion by the owners of Charleston Town Center Mall to halt the demolition of the old Sears building has been denied. Back in May, Mayur Patel, the owner of the old Sears property, was granted a demolition permit, and on Tuesday, Hull Property Group, the owners of the mall, filed a motion […]
BECKLEY, W.Va. — State Police says a church which was torched in a deliberate act of arson was a storied landmark in Raleigh County. Trooper D.L. Daniels arrested three people connected to the fire which leveled the historic St. Colman Roman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area.. Charged are Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston and 19-year-old James Dean Elmore, of Beckley. The third suspect is a juvenile from Beckley. Trooper Daniels said the incident caused a lot of anger in the community.
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A beloved local community member died on Friday, but her legacy will continue to live on. Janet Edens, Owner of popular Sissonville restaurant, Top Spot Country Cookin’, died at the age of 84. She was known across the Mountain State for her restaurant, which has been in business for 37 years. […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 West in the Nitro-St. Albans area of Kanawha County. From midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 14, the westbound slow lane will be closed just west of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge for a pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. That is at mile-marker 42.8, just west of Bills Creek.
LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - Patients at Three Rivers Medical Center have been returned to their hospital rooms following an investigation into a possible gas leak, according to the Louisa Fire Department. Fire crews say roadways surrounding the area have also reopened after being shut down for a brief time. No...
