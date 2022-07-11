Prime Day 2022: Look for deals on TVs, electronics, beauty and more

Amazon’s Prime Day, the company’s annual 48-hour shopping event, kicks off Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT, with deals up to nearly 80% off some items.

The sale is aimed at Amazon’s Prime members. Prime membership is $14.99 a month. With the membership comes Prime Video benefits and free two-day shipping on many items.

If you don’t want to become a member and pay monthly fees for the extra benefits, but you want to participate in the sale, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial membership.

The annual sale covers categories including electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, this Prime Day will feature savings on select Bose and Sony headphones and deals on Fire TV smart TVs.

“Prime members deserve the best, and that’s exactly what we’re giving them — deals with epic savings across every category this Prime Day,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “And we’re excited to offer a new Small Business Badge, making it easier for members to discover, shop, and support small business brands and artisans.”

Amazon offered this advance look at some of this year’s deals:

Amazon Devices: Save up to 79% off on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99); 28% on Echo Show 15 ($179.99); 30% on Kindle Oasis ($174.99) and 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99); up to 40% on Ring devices, including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99); and 55% on Amazon Halo View ($44.99).

Beauty and Wellness: Save up to 50% on select products from boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley; 30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr; up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits.

Electronics: Save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters.

Fashion: Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi’s and baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and HonestBaby; up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley; and up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People.

Home & Kitchen: Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig; up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper; up to 40% on iRobot Roomba; up to 40% on products from SodaStream; up to 30% on Vitamix blenders; up to 25% on Momofuku products; and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware.

Pets: Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound.

Sports & Outdoors: Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation; 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills; and 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear.

Toys: Save 40% on select American Girl dolls; and up to 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Additionally, save up to 30% on select LEGO sets and Magna-Tiles, and select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.

