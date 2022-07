By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia says Floyd Mayweather Jr. can’t stop him from talking about Canelo Alvarez in the beef that the two fighters have. During Wednesday’s media day, Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) says Mayweather won’t keep him from speaking his mind about Canelo, and that they can bring in all GOAT [greatest of all time] fighters, and he’ll continue to talk.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO