Iowa State

A 24-hour abortion waiting period is now enforceable in Iowa

By Iowa Public Radio
tspr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-hour abortion waiting period is enforceable in Iowa as of Monday morning. The law requires people seeking an abortion to get two separate appointments at least 24 hours apart. At the first appointment, providers have to get written certification from the patient that they got an ultrasound and...

www.tspr.org

kjan.com

Gov. Reynolds and officials warn Iowans of dangerous Fentanyl and fake pills

UPDATED – Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference today to highlight a dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced fake opioid pills that have flooded the state. It comes on the heels of the arrest of five residents of Cass County on federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in a ring discovered after overdose deaths in Cass and Shelby Counties. “Fentanyl is here and the threat is real. In our major metro areas, and in our small towns, no community is immune,” Reynolds says.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Voter registration numbers illustrate Iowa politics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Secretary of State’s office releases voter registration data monthly. Below is the data released July 5:. The infographic above shows total registered voters, which includes active and inactive. According to data from the Iowa Secretary of State, the GOP gained 24,749 active...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

LGBTQ Youth In Iowa Schools group improperly disbursed more than $12,000 from Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistant Funds

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand issued a report showing that GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force — or Iowa Safe Schools as the group markets itself — improperly disbursed $12,202.37 from the Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds the group was awarded by the Iowa Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General Crime Victims Assistance Division.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest. Assistant Attorney General Paxton Williams alleges he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason. The Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Sweet corn stands popping up across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sweet corn is finally in season and stands are popping up across the metro. Many Iowans are stopping at local stands to buy the summer staple. A cold and rainy spring delayed planting, but customers say it's now time to bite into an Iowa summer tradition.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Governor Reynolds warning Iowans about deadly drugs laced with fentanyl

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being warned about the growing threat of illicit fentanyl and counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. State officials say counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are increasingly being found in Iowa communities. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Criminalistics Laboratory says it analyzed 17,163 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs in 2021. In the first six months of 2022, that number has quadrupled to 70,556 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman. Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.
NEBRASKA STATE

