Indian farmers streamed fake pro cricket matches to Russian bettors for two weeks

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Indian farmers set up a fake Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament so convincing that they managed to trick a Russian audience into making real bets. According to a report from the Times of India, the fake games took place on a farm in the village of Gujarat,...

