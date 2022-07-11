Ottawa Meth Dealer Sentenced; Alleged Meth Dealer From Ohio Jailed

A 38-year-old Matteson man was arrested after he allegedly tried to flee from police after they tried to question him. Anthony Van Winkle has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Obstructing Justice. Just after 1:00 am on Sunday, Joliet Police officers on a routine patrol noticed an occupied vehicle parked within Pilcher Park without lights after the park had closed. Officers approached the car and requested that the driver, Van Winkle, lower the window. He refused and then sped off from the police, who pursued Van Winkle out of the park and onto Highland Park Drive, where the pursuit was terminated.
