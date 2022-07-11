Ottawa Meth Dealer Sentenced; Alleged Meth Dealer From Ohio Jailed

A 20-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend. It was on Sunday morning at 3:27 am that Joliet Police were called to the 400 block of Collins Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving authorities say they determined that the female resident had been battered by her ex-boyfriend Christian Garcia-Hernandez. While the victim was in her home the accused is said to have entered the home by climbing through a living room window. The victim ran to a nearby bathroom and locked herself inside. Garcia-Hernandez is then said to have attempted to unlock the door using a kitchen knife but was unsuccessful. He exited the house and tried to enter the victim’s bedroom by damaging her bedroom window.

