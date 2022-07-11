ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

Ottawa Meth Dealer Sentenced; Alleged Meth Dealer From Ohio Jailed

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

An Ottawa meth dealer has avoided prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Holly Hays pleaded guilty in La Salle County late last week to delivery of meth. She was given four years probation and 180...

www.starvedrock.media

WSPY NEWS

Man accused in Plattville murder to undergo fitness evaluation

The Plattville man accused of murdering his mother last month was formally charged in Kendall County Court Wednesday. 26-year-old Cody R. Sales, appeared in the courtroom of Judge Robert Pilmer via video chat for his arraignment. Sales' public defender entered pleas of not guilty to seven charges which include murder and cruelty to animals.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Burglary Charges Filed Against Ottawa Man

An alleged thief in Ottawa is now behind bars. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Zeal was arrested and jailed Monday. He's accused of trespassing into a home being worked on and stealing items on East Prospect Street Monday morning in Ottawa. A couple hours later, Zeal allegedly stole things out of a delivery vehicle on East Norris Drive. When confronted, Zeal is accused of attacking the delivery driver.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Main St. restaurant owner indicted for fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of Peoria’s Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant has been indicted on six counts of theft of government funds, tax evasion, and fraud. Linh Luong was found by grand jurors to have committed the offense of theft of governmental funds exceeding $100,000 between Dec. 20, 2012 and Feb. 20, 2019. Per the bill of indictment, Luong failed to turn over sales tax collected from Thanh Linh to the Illinois Department of Revenue when it was due.
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Sheriff: Suspect facing multiple charges after trying to flee

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — An Illinois man accused of eluding deputies during a traffic stop and speeding away in McDonough County is now facing multiple charges. On Sunday, July 10 around 8:41 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff's deputy spotted a Suzuki motorcycle entering Good Hope from the north on Highway 67 at 65 miles per hour with no registration on the motorcycle, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for June murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for the murder of Michael Davis Jr. Tuesday. According to court records, 41-year-old Rev I. Blakes has been indicted for three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Police identified Blackes as a suspect...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police identify suspect in Rockford standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Michael Willis killed himself during a standoff with police on 4th Avenue, police said, after trying to murder a 48-year-old man in the street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 12th Street at 12:05 p.m. for a shooting call and found the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Accused of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend During Home Invasion

A 20-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend. It was on Sunday morning at 3:27 am that Joliet Police were called to the 400 block of Collins Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving authorities say they determined that the female resident had been battered by her ex-boyfriend Christian Garcia-Hernandez. While the victim was in her home the accused is said to have entered the home by climbing through a living room window. The victim ran to a nearby bathroom and locked herself inside. Garcia-Hernandez is then said to have attempted to unlock the door using a kitchen knife but was unsuccessful. He exited the house and tried to enter the victim’s bedroom by damaging her bedroom window.
JOLIET, IL
Morris Daily Herald

Grundy County police reports

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. Brock Lawson, 18, of Marseilles was arrested by the Morris...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest Man After Two Incidents at Pilcher Park

A 38-year-old Matteson man was arrested after he allegedly tried to flee from police after they tried to question him. Anthony Van Winkle has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Obstructing Justice. Just after 1:00 am on Sunday, Joliet Police officers on a routine patrol noticed an occupied vehicle parked within Pilcher Park without lights after the park had closed. Officers approached the car and requested that the driver, Van Winkle, lower the window. He refused and then sped off from the police, who pursued Van Winkle out of the park and onto Highland Park Drive, where the pursuit was terminated.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five workers electrocuted in LaSalle County

Five workers were electrocuted while working on a home in the 1400 block of N. 1659th Road in LaSalle County, north of Streator, on Tuesday. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says it happened when one of the contractors struck a power line which came into contact with a gutter electrocuting and knocking down five people.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
starvedrock.media

Death Investigation Underway In Mendota

A woman's death is under investigation in Mendota. At around 4 o'clock Wednesday morning, police and paramedics were called to the 1200 block of Jefferson Street for an unresponsive woman. Despite life saving measures performed by first responders, the woman never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MENDOTA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen this suspect? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. DAQUAN DICKERSON, 27, 6’4”, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted on a Rock Island Police Department warrant...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WIFR

Barricaded subject after 4th Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large police presence is active Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford. Rockford police confirmed that the shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence and police are still outside in a potential standoff situation. Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the cities east side Tuesday. The shooting happened around noon at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Police tweeted to avoid the area until further notice. No word yet on if anyone was hit. Police say they will send...
ROCKFORD, IL

