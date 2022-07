A 19-year-old man was fatally shot last week in Asbury Park and as of Monday afternoon, police had not yet found his killer, authorities said. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on July 8, Asbury Park police were called to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue near the road’s intersection with Atlantic Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO