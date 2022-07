Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 10 – Thomas Flores Lopez $1,000 Reward. It’s day 10 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Thomas Flores Lopez. On August 6, 2016, Lopez went to the residence where his ex girlfriend and her boyfriend were staying in the 1600 block of East Franquero Lane in Cottonwood. After being refused entry by the victims, Lopez was able to enter the home by climbing through a window. The male victim locked himself in a room while the female victim locked herself in a bathroom.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO