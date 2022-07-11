ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ comes to life and to the screen

By LINDSEY BAHR The Associated Press
WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coastal marshlands of North Carolina take on a mythic quality in Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” They are where the protagonist, Kya, grows up alone after her family leaves. They are also both the source of her artistic inspiration and her social isolation from the people in the nearby...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Small Town of Barkley Cove

The painfully beautiful story of Kya and her life of solitude in Where the Crawdads Sing is making its way from printed pages of well-loved books to screens everywhere. While fans of the novel are afraid as always that the film won’t be able to capture the meditative, magnificent, mysterious story that they’ve read, hopes are high that the powerfully written characters, and the actors who portray them, will bring this story to life.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Review: The Marsh Girl Gets Too Lush Of An Adaptation

When Delia Owens’ debut novel Where The Crawdads Sing hit bookshelves in 2018, it became a page-turning bestseller, particular thanks to the thriller being featured as a title in Reese Witherspoon's book club. Just four years after its release and over 12 million copies sold, the novel has made the journey to live-action a la associated projects like Gone Girl and Big Little Lies – however, Olivia Newman’s take on the popular book skips the grittiness of the source material to be a glossier adaptation compared to those other films.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Review: The Literary Sensation Becomes a Glossy Summer Popcorn Movie

We may never know the full truth behind Delia Owens’ checkered past as a conservationist — which almost certainly seem to include a militant, white savior-minded approach to policing Zambian wildlife preserves, and may also extend to being a “co-conspirator and accessory” to murder — but the secret to the “Where the Crawdads Sing” author’s success is now as obvious as her plotting, even to those of us who had never heard of the runaway bestseller until Taylor Swift invented it a few short weeks ago. Olivia Newman’s (“First Match”) slick and glossy beach read of a movie adaptation brings it all right to the surface. Which is just as well, because the surface is the only layer this movie has.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
thecinemaholic.com

7 Documentary Movies Like Girl in the Picture You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Girl in the Picture’ follows the story of a woman’s mysterious death and the kidnapping of her son, four years later. The documentary peels away the layers of the puzzle that plagued the investigators for several decades. Even now, it leaves some things unanswered. This documentary comes from the director of ‘Abducted in Plain Sight’, another riveting film that follows the mystery of a 12-year-old boy’s abduction. If you are interested in watching similar documentaries, then we have a list of titles that should be your next watch. Here are the documentaries similar to ‘Girl in the Picture’. You can find almost all of them on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Days of Our Lives Recast Surprise That Just Wasn’t Meant to Be: ‘We Couldn’t Do Our Wink-Wink to the Audience’

The return of a legacy character was originally supposed to be a jaw-dropper of a reveal. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans…. When Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, pulls back the curtain on Abigail Klein as Steve and Kayla’s daughter, it’s going to be a moment for sure. But her debut as Stephanie was hoped to be a moment with a capital M.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Where The Crawdads Sing#Lightning Storms#Birds#Osc
Rolling Stone

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’…Is Within a Dull, Well-Scrubbed Southern Gothic Mediocrity

The big-screen treatment of a bestseller, a well-scrubbed Southern Gothic, a next-gen star’s showcase, a romance-murder-mystery-courtroom-drama-dessert-topping-floor-wax, The Movie That Would Be The Notebook — these are some of the ways to describe Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Shannon’s book-club staple about love and death among the marshlands. (The nicer ways, at least.) If you’re among the gajillions who’ve read the novel, you know the premise: In 1969, a body is found near an observation tower in Barkley Cove, North Carolina. The victim either fell or was pushed. There are no fingerprints or footprints near the scene of the crime. But there is a prime suspect: a young woman named Kya who’s spent most of her life living completely on her own, deep in the swamp. She’s considered dim-witted, degenerate and a danger to “polite” society by the local townsfolk. Naturally, she must be the murderer. You can never judge a book by its cover, however. Unless the tome in question is Shannon’s pageturner, of course — in which you absolutely know what you’re getting into before you’ve even cracked the spine.
MOVIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CBS News

The Book Report: New summer fiction and nonfiction

As temperatures heat up and you start thinking about books for summer reading, here are a few suggestions to check out:. "The Latecomer" by Jean Hanff Korelitz, is a wicked comic novel about triplets conceived by in vitro fertilization. As these three spoiled children grow up, competing with and sniping...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Unraveling the Controversies Behind ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and Author Delia Owens

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for both the film and the novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing.”]. With a simple plot attempting to harken back to the central court case of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” became a bestseller and caught the attention of mega-producer Reese Witherspoon, who scooped up the adaptation rights under her Hello Sunshine production banner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Refinery29

Daisy Edgar-Jones Shares What It Was Really Like Bringing Where The Crawdads Sing To The Big Screen

When Delia Owens published Where the Crawdads Sing nearly four years ago, it found a level of success that a first-time novelist could only dream of achieving: It was chosen by Reese Witherspoon for her Hello Sunshine book club one month after publishing; later that year, it was announced that the book would be adapted for the big screen by Witherspoon’s production company. And by the time Olivia Newman was tapped to direct the film — with, incredibly, a women-led cast and crew — in July 2020, the book had sold over 6 million copies, and has since spent 198 non-consecutive weeks atop The New York Times bestsellers list.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gold’ on Hulu, a Survivalist Saga in Which Zac Efron Rots Away In Front of Our Very Eyes

Nothing screams “filmed during COVID” like Gold (now on Hulu), a survival thriller shot in Australia that puts Zac Efron in the desert all by himself, making him dirtier and uglier as he endures the harsh elements. Which is funny, because Efron is a noted Handsome Man, and also disgusting, because there are stretches of the movie where we’re perilously close to watching the poor guy’s skin blister in the sun in real time. Also funny is how this grim, grim movie is a production of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, even though it felt more like sulfuric acid...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Where the Crawdads Sing cast and crew on telling a story of isolation and nature

Survival stories are as old as time — but more often than not they hone in on men alone in the wild. Bucking this trend is what immediately grabbed executive producer Reese Witherspoon about Delia Owens' novel Where the Crawdads Sing. Throughout her producing career, Witherspoon, a self-professed tomboy as a child, has gravitated toward stories of women in nature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy