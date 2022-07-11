Seeking nominations for Insider's 100 People Transforming Business series

HUDSON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Accounting firms and professionals are increasingly turning to managed service providers as they navigate through staffing shortages, cybersecurity risks and the need for automated workflows. These demands and more are fueling record growth for Right Networks, a managed service provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Today, the company is announcing the appointment of two new members to its leadership team, broadening the company’s industry expertise and ability to deliver the best set of offers and services for the accounting profession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005243/en/ Jonathan Lupa, New CTO for Right Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

