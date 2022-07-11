ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Seeking nominations for Insider's 100 People Transforming Business series

By Elisa Xu
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p61Cg_0gbub0BQ00
  • The 4th edition of the 100 People Transforming Business will launch in November. We are looking for transformative leaders across 10 sectors that reflect global business trends.
  • This year, we are interested in who our readers think are transforming business. Business leaders of all backgrounds can be nominated in the form below.
  • Please submit your nominations by September 26.

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

Taydra Mitchell Jackson, Head of Marketing at Sundial Brands, Talks Creating Community & SheaMoisture’s Role in Creating the Next Black Millionaires

At its core, SheaMoisture is doing more than moisturizing the kinks and coils of people of color through its line of haircare products. The company is committed to conditioning the lives and livelihood of Black business owners, and recently announced three winners of its Next Black Millionaire Fund at the Essence festival.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

New Lamps Plus Store-Based Customer Care Team Allows Certified Professional Sales Agents to Assist both Pro Industry Clientele and Store Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- As part of the Lamps Plus Pros trade discount program, trade professionals, including interior designers, builders, architects and contractors, can now establish direct relationships at the store level with Lamps Plus brick and mortar retail associates certified by the American Lighting Association. Known as Certified Professional Sales Agents, or “CPSAs”, these retail store associates serve both professional trade clientele and in-store customers, alternating their time between the showroom floor and building relationships with their trade clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005487/en/ Certified Professional Sales Agents assist both professional industry clientele and store customers at all Lamps Plus store locations. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
pymnts

Credit Unions Advance Loyalty Through Innovation

Credit union members are more loyal than customers at most financial institutions (FIs), but cementing that allegiance means offering innovative products and services based on new technology. While credit union members are less likely than customers of other FIs to walk if they’re not offered the latest digital solutions, they...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Associated Press

Future AI Unveils Sallie, Software that Thinks, Learns, and Evolves Like a Person

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Future AI, an artificial general intelligence (AGI) company developing “Technologies that Think,” today launched Sallie, its prototype software and artificial entity that learns in real-time with vision, hearing, speaking, and mobility, giving it the ability to draw conclusions, a critical facet of genuine thinking and a necessary component to ushering in AGI, the most exciting project on the planet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005130/en/ Sallie sensory pods include mobility, speech, hearing, and vision and are available in a variety of colors. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

DiMuto Debuts B2B eCommerce Marketplace for AgriFood Industry

DiMuto, an AgriFood trade solutions firm, has debuted a B2B eCommerce marketplace connecting AgriFood suppliers, growers and exporters to importers, wholesalers and retailers, according to a Tuesday (July 12) press release. The new multi-vendor market will create a “one-stop” destination for AgriFood products, the company said. Per the release, the...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Right Networks Expands Leadership Team as Company Experiences Record Growth

HUDSON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Accounting firms and professionals are increasingly turning to managed service providers as they navigate through staffing shortages, cybersecurity risks and the need for automated workflows. These demands and more are fueling record growth for Right Networks, a managed service provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Today, the company is announcing the appointment of two new members to its leadership team, broadening the company’s industry expertise and ability to deliver the best set of offers and services for the accounting profession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005243/en/ Jonathan Lupa, New CTO for Right Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Cybersecurity skills surpass cloud skills as this year's training priority, if professionals can find the time

A new survey shows that cybersecurity is the hot skill area being sought across enterprises in today's environment. That's where the opportunities are. Let's face it, though -- learning and gaining proficiency in cybersecurity requires hours, days, and months of study and hands-on experimentation. There are entire college majors focusing on cybersecurity. It would benefit companies greatly to allow for more development of cybersecurity skills, but if the survey is correct, they're not making room in their workdays for skills training.
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Red Hare Analytics partners with BOAFG for NFT business collaborations

Red Hare Analytics has officially partnered with BOA Financial Group (BOAFG) to explore business opportunities in the nonfungible token (NFT) space. Red Hare Analytics is a leading Web3 NFT big data company and Asia’s first NFT index. Its services include products and services, including NFT indexes and index-related services, NFT-related analytics, NFT data APIs, NFT-related technical development, NFT incubation services and others. BOAFG is a Hong Kong-based company that provides consulting services to its group company, Bank of Asia Limited, a fully licensed bank incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Accenture: Technology is providing the resilience that businesses need at uncertain times

Are technology advances making tech more... human? From AI to blockchain to the Metaverse, digital technologies are shaping how businesses compete in more decentralized and digital-first economies. Human behaviors and intelligence are informing the design of new machines, changing innovation strategies and the way companies build products and services. What are the most important technology trends shaping business now and in the future?
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Farfetch Teams Up With Outlier Ventures to Help Luxury Fashion Startups Develop the Metaverse

Farfetch has teamed up with metaverse brand accelerator Outlier Ventures to launch a new program designed to encourage more brands to get involved in web3 development. On Wednesday, the two companies announced a new program called Dream Assembly Base Camp. According to Farfetch, the new program is designed to provide mentorship, networking, and support to luxury fashion and lifestyle startups eager to develop the future of web3 luxury commerce.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Student founders can win big at TechCrunch Disrupt

Here’s a look at just some of the opportunities waiting for student founders. They say opportunity knocks. So open the door, already. TechCrunch Disrupt offers plenty of benefits for students, but wouldn’t it be even better to score those benefits for free? If you’re chosen to participate in the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition (powered by Blackstone LaunchPad), you could win free tickets and a whole lot more.
ECONOMY
Variety

Paramount’s Content for Change Hopes to Impact the Industry

In the wake of nationwide anti-racism and social justice protests erupting throughout the summer of 2020, many looked to the media and entertainment industries for signs of bold transformation. In June of that year, BET debuted its Content for Change initiative, an ambitious campaign built on a foundational belief that media plays an integral role in shaping cultural and community values.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

National Capital Bank Hires Matt Santmyer as Strategic Projects Director

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- National Capital Bank (NCB) announced today that Matthew W. Santmyer has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005225/en/ National Capital Bank, Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects Director, Matt Santmyer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BioFlyte Welcomes New CEO to Drive Commercialization Efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- BioFlyte, a bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced that experienced and growth-oriented national security and public sector business leader Todd Sickles has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005323/en/ BioFlyte welcomes national security and public safety executive Todd Sickles as CEO to accelerate productization and market penetration of its disruptive biodetection technology (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy