New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Transfer Unveiling

Manchester City and England star Kalvin Phillips has confirmed why he wasn't present at yesterdays transfer unveiling event. The midfielder was due to attend the event alongside fellow new signings Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega.

Phillips' signing was made official this month, after much speculation. City are believed to have paid around £45million for the England man, who has put pen to paper on a six year contract.

IMAGO / Team 2

City have already enjoyed a busy few months in the transfer market, having signed Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega this summer, alongside Phillips. The 26-year-old was due to attend an official unveiling with Haaland and Ortega, as well as January recruit Julian Alvarez, but wasn't present at the event.

Phillips has now confirmed he didn't attend the event due to a presumed illness. The midfielder said on social media that he 'wasn't feeling well enough' to join his new teammates at the unveiling, but thanked City fans for making him feel 'so welcome' already.

City's senior squad returned to training today and will be jetting off the US this weekend on tour, so Pep Guardiola will be hoping Phillips makes a speedy recovery in time for their trip to America. The club will face Club America and Bayern Munich in the states, in matches that are sure to provide a tough pre-season test.

