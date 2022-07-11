ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Transfer Unveiling

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Manchester City and England star Kalvin Phillips has confirmed why he wasn't present at yesterdays transfer unveiling event. The midfielder was due to attend the event alongside fellow new signings Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega.

Phillips' signing was made official this month, after much speculation. City are believed to have paid around £45million for the England man, who has put pen to paper on a six year contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6RVN_0gbuaqao00
IMAGO / Team 2

City have already enjoyed a busy few months in the transfer market, having signed Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega this summer, alongside Phillips. The 26-year-old was due to attend an official unveiling with Haaland and Ortega, as well as January recruit Julian Alvarez, but wasn't present at the event.

Scroll to Continue

Phillips has now confirmed he didn't attend the event due to a presumed illness. The midfielder said on social media that he 'wasn't feeling well enough' to join his new teammates at the unveiling, but thanked City fans for making him feel 'so welcome' already.

City's senior squad returned to training today and will be jetting off the US this weekend on tour, so Pep Guardiola will be hoping Phillips makes a speedy recovery in time for their trip to America. The club will face Club America and Bayern Munich in the states, in matches that are sure to provide a tough pre-season test.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
City Transfer Room

‘Door Opens’ for Jack Grealish With Manchester City Transfer Almost Completed According to BBC Pundit

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea will '"open the door" for Jack Grealish next season. Robinson, who was speaking to Football Insider believes this is the perfect chance for the £100 million signing to "shine". This comes after an average first season with the Premier League champions after being the star man for Aston Villa previously.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Stefan Ortega
Person
Kalvin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#England
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

Former Celtic Star Believes Rodri Wants To Leave Manchester City

Rodri joined Manchester City in 2019 and has gone on to have several successful seasons at the club so far winning at least one trophy in every campaign under Pep Guardiola. In the season just gone, he made the defensive midfielder spot his own with Fernandinho not getting as many minutes due to his age and also Rodri's incredible form making him arguably Manchester City's best player of the whole campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy