A Georgia theater cancels a conservative comedy show. Critics say it’s censorship

By Mark Rice
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

The Columbus venue known as the State Theater of Georgia is embroiled in a viral social media controversy unlike any other in its 151-year-old history.

The Springer Opera House is accused of censorship after canceling Saturday night’s performance of the Hodgetwins , Keith and Kevin Hodge, billed as a comedy duo with conservative political commentary.

At 3:36 p.m. Saturday, the Springer announced on its Facebook page the cancellation of the 8 p.m. show. The Springer wrote that the Hodgetwins’ promoter, Indianapolis-based Mad Hatter Shows , “never paid the required deposit to secure the date nor did they pay the full balance two weeks in advance as stipulated in the contract.”

The Springer also wrote that Mad Hatter didn’t respond to its “repeated requests for information on the technical requirements for the show, making it impossible to hire a support crew.”

Acknowledging the Hodgetwins’ “frequent targeting of LGBTQ persons in their comedy routine does not reflect the values and mission of the Springer Opera House,” the theater insisted “the duo’s positions on public policy are not a factor in this decision.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Springer’s cancellation announcement had generated more than 990 reactions, 780 comments and 50 shares.

At 4:49 p.m. Saturday, Mad Hatter Shows posted on its Facebook page the promoter’s explanation of the cancellation.

“Paying the remaining balance was a minor detail that neither side seemed worried about; we do shows weekly all over the country and it’s extremely rare to settle up prior to a performance, as costs often just have to be estimated, especially when it involves paying hourly employees, etc.,” Mad Hatter wrote. “We paid a deposit and we can prove that. We had a contract. We have an email trail showing that nothing appeared out of the ordinary until last night during our show in Mobile.”

Mad Hatter added a screenshot of a supposed email sent at 8:32 p.m. July 8 from a Springer official, although the name is crossed out.

That person wrote, “I need to speak to you ASAP. Because of the content of the show, we need to cancel the appearance tomorrow at the Springer. In the Columbus Community the Springer represents a safe place for all. We have a lot of LGBTQ supporters on our staff and on our board. They feel that the content of the show that you are presenting does not represent that. Please call me so we can discuss what needs to happen.”

The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t verify the email’s authenticity before publication.

As of Monday afternoon, the Mad Hatter’s cancellation announcement had generated more than 100 reactions, 170 comments and 40 shares.

At 5:42 p.m. Saturday, the Hodgetwins posted on their Facebook page that the cancellation was “due to what the venue claims is our anti LGBTQ aka homophobic views of the gay community. Which of course we are not but in this day and age if you simply criticize someone for legitimate reasons it’s deemed hate speech.”

At 6:29 p.m. Saturday, the Hodgetwins followed with another post on their Facebook page, writing, “Do you think your prior emails to the show promoter vanishes like on Snapchat? You cancel and then defame us and our business associates which is not smart at all.”

As of Monday afternoon, those Hodgetwins posts had totaled more than 2,200 reactions, 700 comments and 450 shares.

At 7:38 p.m. Saturday, Springer producing artistic director Paul Pierce and managing director Danielle Varner emailed the Springer Opera House Board of Directors and Trustees about the controversy.

“You may have already seen activity on social media that suggests that this decision was political in nature,” Pierce and Varner wrote. “… That is not the case.”

Pierce and Varner reiterated in the email the cancellation reasons mentioned in the Springer’s post. Although they again contended that the “duo’s positions on politics or public policy is not a factor in this decision,” they added a comment that admits even scheduling the Hodgetwins had upset some influential folks.

“Many of our LGBTQ colleagues, friends, staff and board members were disturbed that the rental was booked at all and the two of us were aghast when that aspect was brought to our attention,” Pierce and Varner wrote. “Ample online video confirms the insensitive and often repugnant nature of some of their performances.”

Pierce and Varner also noted in the email that the Springer has “successfully hosted the Republican Leadership for Georgia meeting for a number of years as well as many candidates, debates and gatherings by politicians of all stripes.”

Pierce declined further comment when contacted by the Ledger-Enquirer.

Comments / 24

Jimmy Harper
2d ago

Legally, the Springer Opera House organization can probably do whatever they want. However, they should lose their "State Theater of Georgia" designation over this censorship decision, because they've obviously proven they don't respect or represent the views of over half the state's population.

Reply
22
Thomas Lindsey
2d ago

I'm sorry but they get money from both sides Democratic Party and Republican party and if they're gonna do this then they get no federal funding all their federal funding needs to be removed and what they have that was paid to them needs to be returned so that they should can close their d*** doors cause apparently they don't need anybody

Reply
21
William Benford
2d ago

The Democrat regime of Columbus is typical, the right to free speech is only allowed if you follow the communist agenda.

Reply(2)
34
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

