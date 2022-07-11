Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in memory of murdered judge

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday for flags to be flown at half-staff later this week in memory of a retired judge who was killed last month.

The U.S. and state of Wisconsin flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, July 13 to honor former Juneau County judge John Roemer, whose funeral is being held that day.

Roemer was shot and killed inside his home on June 3 by 56-year-old Douglas Uhde, who had planned to target other high-ranking officials — including Gov. Tony Evers — before taking his own life inside Roemer’s home.

“There is no doubt that Judge Roemer was a pillar of his community, a revered member of the judiciary, and a deeply admired and respected man by those who had the fortune to know him,” Gov. Evers said in a statement announcing the flag-lowering order. “Judge Roemer’s contributions to his community and our state will not be forgotten as he leaves behind a legacy of dedicated, distinguished service that has already inspired so many. Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in praying for Judge Roemer’s family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and the greater community as we mourn his tragic passing.”

Many considered Roemer a mentor during his long legal career, Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler said.

“As a judge, he was known for his sharp legal mind, thoughtful handling of cases, and respect for all parties in the courtroom. He served as a mentor to many judges and others in the legal profession, and many of his colleagues became his friends,” Chief Justice Ziegler said in a statement. “His dedication to others extended into his retirement as he cared for family members, volunteered, and became a leader at his church. He will truly be missed, but his impact is lasting.”

Prior to becoming a judge, Roemer was an assistant state public defender for five years in Baraboo and an assistant district attorney in Juneau County for more than 10 years. He was elected to the Juneau County circuit court in 2004, where he served as a judge until he retired in 2017.

