Wilmington, OH

Roades begins as SSCC president, succeeds Boys

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Nicole Roades has taken the helm as sixth president of Southern State Community College, replacing Dr. Kevin Boys, who retired at the end of June. Roades, former Vice President of Academics at the college, said she was looking forward to leading the college into a new era while continuing the...

#Southern Ohio#A New Era#Sscc
