Roades begins as SSCC president, succeeds Boys

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO