Guardians cut ties with struggling outfielder again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) For the second time this season, the Cleveland Guardians have designated Oscar Mercado for assignment.

The struggling outfielder is hitting just .208 this season and was brought back to Cleveland earlier this month following an injury to Oscar Gonzalez.

The team is calling up outfielder Alex Call to take his place on the roster. Call has spent the last seven years playing in the minor leagues. The 27-year-old was batting .283 this season in Triple-A Columbus.

Call was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He came to Cleveland in a trade involving former first baseman Yonder Alonso back in 2018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.