Haub Law Artist in Residence

We continue our exploration of the Long Island Sound with a profile of the Fairfield County Gold Coast’s Westchester counterpart — the Sound Shore and in particular what poet James J. Montague called “the Queen City of the Sound” — New Rochelle. Peter kicks things off with a conversation with the city’s mayor, Noam Bramson, that depicts a municipality on the rise, especially where development is concerned. Justin and Edward pick up the ball. Justin weighs in with a story on RXR Realty LLC, master developer of New Rochelle, which is contributing its own projects while coordinating those of other developers in the city. He also visits the Stella, a new luxury residential tower, with Jeremy offering a companion piece on Joe’s Coffee Co., whose latest franchise will be a signature feature in the Stella.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO