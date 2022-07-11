ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the objective of Leftists stalking Supreme Court judges?

Leftists are offering bounties for the locations of US Supreme Court justices, so protesters can harass and stalk the judges. To what end? Plus, a too-perfect-abortion story is a little suspicious.

