North Kardashian’s ‘Murder Scene’ Prank Freaked Out The Family's Housekeeper

Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter is an expert at cooking up trouble for her family ― and she may have outdone herself with a recent prank.

In an interview with Allure posted on Thursday, the Skims founder spilled the beans on how a bout of mischief from her daughter North — transforming a rental house into a fake “murder scene” — almost got them in trouble with “the authorities.”

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it,” Kardashian explained. “I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

And when Kardashian rented a house this summer for the family, North brought along her special effects makeup and concocted a gruesome surprise for her mom.

“She decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” Kardashian said, referring to her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago West.

Kardashian got the kids cleaned up, but at that point it was getting late, so she decided she’d wait until the next day to straighten up the room itself. But she didn’t get a chance in the morning before it was time for the kids to go to school ― and that’s when things went off the rails.

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner, thinking that it was a full, real murder scene, and I had to let them know it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup,” the reality star said. “It was bad. I have photos, and it’s crazy.”

North has a history of starting drama with her playful antics, from hilariously roasting her mom about her “influencer voice” on Instagram to accusing the reality star of faking her love for Olivia Rodrigo.

North has also been fond of creating head-turning makeup looks for a while now. In 2020, Kardashian told fans that North, then 6, was working on recreating the iconic Pennywise the Clown makeup from “It” on herself, Chicago and their brother Saint.

Last month, Kardashian shared details about North’s recent creative endeavors on “The Tonight Show,” telling host Jimmy Fallon that at North’s birthday celebration, the young artist gave her friends a tutorial on creating spine-chilling looks.

“She wanted to teach her girlfriends,” Kardashian said. “We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness.”

“She wanted it to be really spooky,” she explained. “She wanted mannequin heads, and there was a whole class. She taught her friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars.”

Kardashian says she has “no idea” how North picked up this hobby, but she’s been happy to provide her daughter with supplies and a teacher to help support her artistic dreams.

Alongside North, Chicago and 6-year-old Saint, Kardashian is also mom to a 3-year-old son, Psalm. She shares all four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Watch the full Allure interview below.