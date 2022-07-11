ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Suspect in sexual assault investigation leads law enforcement on 20-mile chase in Vernon County

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOtiC_0gbuXFPE00

GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday after he led them on a 20-mile chase in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a request to locate 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. Eau Claire police wanted Trumble in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to a news release.

A deputy with Vernon County located Trumble’s vehicle after 1 p.m. Thursday headed through Genoa. He followed a detour east on State Hwy. 56. Authorities said they tried to conduct a traffic stop and Trumble fled south on County Road N. Deputies pursued Trumble for 20 miles before he was forced to stop using a “rolling roadblock maneuver.”

Law enforcement took Trumble to the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Sparta Police form relationships with families through sports cards pastime

Grills and campfire can be cause of preventable injuries, UW Health warns

Blue Stars bring Drum and Bugle Corps from around Midwest to La Crosse for River City Rhapsody

Information session coming for Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program in La Crosse

Anthony’s Day celebrates life of La Crosse man

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Fleeing Driver Leads Authorities On 20-Miles Pursuit In Vernon County

A fleeing driver is accused of leading deputies on a 20-mile pursuit in Vernon County last week. The deputies had been looking for 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. He was wanted in Eau Claire as part of a sexual assault investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that deputies say Trumble wouldn’t pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop last Thursday. Finally, a “rolling roadblock maneuver” was used to force him to the side of the road. He’s being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sauk Co. Sherriff: Baraboo man arrested for meth possession, 8th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old Baraboo man was arrested after a deputy discovered meth and other paraphernalia in the vehicle Tuesday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office alleges. Officials say the suspect was pulled over Tuesday morning just after midnight near the intersection of N. Reedsburg Road and...
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vernon County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
Vernon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Genoa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One transported with life threatening injuries after head-on crash in Juneau County

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WKBT) — Two were hospitalized, one with life threatening injuries following a head-on crash in Juneau County Wednesday. According to a WisDOT release, just before 1 p.m. a driver attempted to pass in a no passing zone on County Road HH near Dombek Road. That driver struck another in the oncoming lane. Both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was a 66-year-old woman who was transported by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who attempted to pass in a no passing zone was a 38-year-old man. He was airlifted to UW Health with life threatening injuries.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Had a Xanax ‘Pill Lab’ in a Storage Unit

A La Crosse, Wisconsin man is in deep doo-doo. You've watched that "reality" show, Storage Wars, right?. Jade Deeny had one of those storage units, you know where people put furniture or belongings that they don't have room for in their house. But he turned his storage unit into an illegal pill manufacturing lab! Whoa!
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Sexual Assault#County Road#Civil Air Patrol#Violent Crime#State#Sparta Police#Uw Health#Blue Stars#Rewritten
nbc15.com

Home crashes into guardrail on Grant Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manufactured home collided with a guardrail late last week when the semi hauling it swerved to avoid a crash, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office offered new details about the incident, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday as...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County Health Department holding vaccine clinics in July

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – There are opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the La Crosse County Health Department. Vaccine clinics will be held at the department every Thursday in July. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available. Call (608) 785-9872 to set up an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed a spot. The vaccine clinic will be on the...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Body of Wisconsin woman found in Mississippi River identified

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy