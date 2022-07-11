Suspect in sexual assault investigation leads law enforcement on 20-mile chase in Vernon County

GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday after he led them on a 20-mile chase in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a request to locate 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. Eau Claire police wanted Trumble in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to a news release.

A deputy with Vernon County located Trumble’s vehicle after 1 p.m. Thursday headed through Genoa. He followed a detour east on State Hwy. 56. Authorities said they tried to conduct a traffic stop and Trumble fled south on County Road N. Deputies pursued Trumble for 20 miles before he was forced to stop using a “rolling roadblock maneuver.”

Law enforcement took Trumble to the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.

