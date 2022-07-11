ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man, woman shot near Lake Street in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police report that a man and a woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds overnight in Minneapolis.

The shootings happened near the intersection of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire and people running from the scene. They found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Another person, a woman in her 30s, arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims are expected to survive.

There have been no arrests made in the case.

