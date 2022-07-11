Missing: Jacob Rich, 19, last seen July 8 in Savage

[ UPDATE, 7/11/22: Prior Lake police announced Monday afternoon they have found missing 19-year-old Jacob RIch safe in Savage. What follows is the story as it initially ran earlier on Monday.]

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Prior Lake police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Jacob Rich was last seen in the city of Savage just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Rich was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, possibly with "Atari" on the front, black shorts and black shoes. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Prior Lake Police Department

Police say Rich is high functioning on the Autism spectrum and does not have his cell phone or personal belonging with him.

Camera footage identifies Rich alone, walking away from his vehicle near O'Connell Road and County Road 42 in Savage with an unknown direction of travel.

Police ask anyone who has seen Rich or know his whereabouts to call 911 or the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-447-9867.