Tyanna Wilson has been in Lake Havasu City all her life – she says, “minus three months.”. She attended public and private schools and was home-schooled for high school. That didn’t stop her from participating in high school cheer. She received her GED at 16 and went on to MCC at 17. She has since enrolled at Grand Canyon College to further her education.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO