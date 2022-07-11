Velva residents clean up after weekend storm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As the State Fair draws closer crews in the city are working hard to knock out many projects around town. If you want to stay updated on where roads are being worked on through the end of the summer you can go to the Minot GIS construction projects map online to see a regularly updated map of the work, including descriptions of what’s being done.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Work is beginning on the 16th Street road diet in Minot. That means that road is down to just one lane either way between 4th Avenue NW and 2nd Avenue SW. The road diet is a project that reduces the road from four lanes down...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The intersection of US-2 and Evergreen Avenue in Minot has been listed as the city’s most dangerous intersection. Work began Tuesday to improve the roadway and hopefully make it safer. Work has begun on the intersection to clean things up. “They’ve almost been hit...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE: A mosquito spray planned for 10 p.m. Tuesday night over the Minot area was postponed at the last minute due to some technical issues before take-off. Organizers said they plan to give it a go Wednesday night. UPDATE: Minot Air Force Base will spray...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has been working on a new main building out at the South Hill Complex. A groundbreaking was held at the end of May to get things started. The project ran into a few issues as it got started, and now may require $110,000 change order to fix the problems.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State Fair is just over a week away. There is a lot that goes into setting up the State Fair, from cleaning, to moving animals around, to making sure everything is safe and ready for the community. “Right now, once the dirt’s...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s free dump week at the Minot Landfill through Saturday. Magic City residents who are sanitation customers can bring their unwanted items for free. They accept household hazards, broken furniture, tires, and pretty much anything. Make sure you bring your utility bill to prove...
This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish. Maybe not exactly the fish pictured, and certainly, more than one walleye will be needed to win the big money. But some dynamic fishing duo is going to walk away with one of those oversized checks for 15 grand during the North Dakota Governor's Cup Walleye Derby this Friday and Saturday headquartered in Garrison.
Effective: 2022-07-09 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Billings; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BILLINGS BURKE DIVIDE DUNN GOLDEN VALLEY HETTINGER MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MOUNTRAIL RENVILLE SLOPE STARK WARD WILLIAMS
BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – A Burlington Police Department patrol vehicle was damaged in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Burlington Police Chief. Chief Keith Crabb said the patrol vehicle was headed east on Johnson Street around 6:30 p.m. Crabb said a juvenile headed southbound on Colton Avenue failed...
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Farmers market season has returned and many are taking advantage of the nice weather to shop local. Oak Park was buzzing with activity Saturday morning as farmers and vendors set up for opening day at Minot Farmers Market. The open air market boasts 40 vendors,...
Participating providers like Blessed Builders Ministry of Bismarck and All of Us in Recovery in Minot are making a difference. Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is providing support to people working towards recovery from addiction through the Recovery Housing Assistance Program (RHAP).
RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) – Rugby Athletic Director Scott Grochow said the Panthers are running out of room in their trophy cases. While it may sound like a figure of speech, he means it literally. Grochow said he plans on spending some time this summer with his wife and some...
Comments / 0