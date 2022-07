BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not too early to start thinking about bow hunting in North Dakota. “Raised at Full Draw” is a day camp for young hunters exploring the skills of bow hunting. It is geared for kids ages 12 - 17, however, some have aged out of the camp but still want to learn more. While other hunters will be learning proper shot placement and how to retrieve their game, this group of girls is learning more advanced survival skills.

