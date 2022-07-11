ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

PBS star Vivian Howard launches Viv’s Fridge

By The Daily Reflector
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsOJ8_0gbuVq7p00

KINSTON — Chef Vivian Howard, star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared family meals.

The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 at locations in Kinston, Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle.

Fans of Howard, who has restaurants in both North and South Carolina, will be able to purchase restaurant-quality entrees, snacks, sides and desserts in a convenient ready-to-eat or heat-and-eat format.

Among the offerings: Vivian’s spiced pecan pimento cheese; butterbean hummus with bread and butter squash pickles; tomato pie; BBQ blueberry chicken enchiladas; beef short ribs braised in red curry watermelon and served with gingered cabbage and banana-leaf wrapped coconut rice grits; a 10-layer chocolate cake, and more. Prices range from $30-$75.

The first Viv’s Fridges have been installed on Bald Head Island, outside Noonie Doodle Sweets & Treats, 6 Maritime Way, and in Kinston outside Chef &The Farmer, 120 W. Gordon Street. A third location will follow in Emerald Isle.

“Viv’s Fridge was born out of a desire while I was on my own family vacations to not have to cook or dine out every night. I wanted delicious food with less effort and expense. That’s why the first Viv’s Fridges will be located in North Carolina vacation destinations or along the way to them,” Howard said.

“These last few years made me take a hard look at my restaurant operations,” she said. “I realized my business would be more sustainable if we were less dependent upon the limited number of hours our restaurants are open. As a cuisine-driven restaurant, I wanted to expand our reach without expanding our footprint.”

Howard’s long-term vision will be to add additional locations and to offer not only her own food but meals created by other notable North Carolina chefs.

Howard is an award-winning chef, cookbook author and television personality with restaurants in North and South Carolina. Her restaurants include: Chef and The Farmer in Kinston, which will reopen in the fall after renovations; Benny’s Big Time, a Wilmington pizzeria; Handy + Hot, a bakery and coffee shop in Charleston, S.C.; and Lenoir, a casual upscale restaurant also in Charleston, S.C.

Howard is a six-time semifinalist for James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef Southeast. Her television shows include: “A Chef’s Life,” a five season docu-series that celebrated the food traditions of eastern North Carolina and won Peabody, Emmy and James Beard broadcast awards; and “Somewhere South,” a limited series that premiered in 2020 on PBS stations nationwide.

Howard has written two cookbooks, “Deep Run Roots,” a New York Times bestseller that took home four awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals, and “This Will Make It Taste Good.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

New restaurant in Greenville looks to bring Indian Asian cuisine to locals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to taste some Indian Asian cuisine at a new restaurant in Greenville. Located on 1904 West Arlington Blvd, Greenville’s new restaurant, Momo & Curry, looks to serve something different in Eastern North Carolina, especially since there are not many restaurants with this kind of cuisine to enjoy.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Swansboro, friendly city by the sea

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – People call Swansboro the friendly city by the sea. There are many reasons why that term means so much. Our Living Local series continues in Onslow County with a stop in Swansboro. The town is filled with tons of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. One of those could be heading […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

JAMAICA COMES TO NC!!! JERK CHICKEN TACOS AND FRIES

JAMAICA COMES TO NC!!! JERK CHICKEN TACOS AND FRIES. Kinston officials urge communication, vigilance in …. Living Local: New Pollocksville campground seeing …. Living Local: Pollocksville’s boat ramps becoming …. Kinston mayor, local pastors call for end to gun …. Farmers markets helping counties tackle food insecurity. Human remains...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Kinston, NC
City
Emerald Isle, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
City
Star, NC
WNCT

PIZZA AND DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE!

Kinston officials urge communication, vigilance in …. Living Local: New Pollocksville campground seeing …. Living Local: Pollocksville’s boat ramps becoming …. Kinston mayor, local pastors call for end to gun …. Farmers markets helping counties tackle food insecurity. Human remains found, believed to be missing kayaker. Martin Co. deputies...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Lots to see and do in and around Swansboro

There are a lot of restaurants to dine at in Swansboro. However, Saltwater Grill is one location that stands out a lot for its atmosphere, location and good food. Cheyenne Pagan has more on this place and other restaurants you should check out when you visit the city.
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

ENC author holds book signing at Barnes & Noble

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Allen, author of “The Key in the Willow Tree,” had her first book signing this past weekend at Barnes & Noble in Greenville. Writing a book has been something Allen has thought a lot about and has always wanted to do. After a great amount of success with her first […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

248th Anniversary Observance of the New Bern Resolves

At 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony commemorating the 248th Anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress, which was held in the Craven County Court House, New Bern, North Carolina, August 25-27, 1774. The...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
WITN

ECU Health to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina hospital is set to host a job fair Wednesday. ECU Health is running the fair at two different times today. The first time slot runs from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and the second goes from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe Center in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Pollocksville, new campground, boat docks

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County was the latest stop in our month-long “Living Local” series. On Monday, we visited Pollocksville. Following the damage from Hurricane Florence, Pollocksville’s boat ramp was revamped. They expanded the parking, put in new docks and focused on the landscaping so people would be able to enjoy the scenery as […]
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Fridges#Chef The Farmer
WNCT

Five J.H. Rose golfers in running at national invite

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) — Five golfers from J.H. Rose High School are participating in the 2022 Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort. The three-day event is an invite-only tournament made up of the top high school golfers across the country. Competition rounds will take place on Pinehurst No. 5, No. 6, and […]
PINEHURST, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival to have beer garden at 2022 celebration

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site. According to a Facebook post by the festival’s organizers, the beer garden will be limited to the concert area. So, festival goers will need to buy a concert ticket in order to buy beer.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County offering pay for participation in lifestyle program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is looking for people to participate in a lifestyle program that can help improve heart health. The program, which is a 10-month Med-South nutrition and physical activity program, is available for people between the ages of 18 and 80 who are interested in learning how to improve eating habits and increase physical activity.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WKRC

Teens discover human leg in water off NC coast

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WCTI) — Authorities in North Carolina believe the remains of a kayaker missing since New Year’s Day have been found. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said a human leg found in the water near Swansboro is likely that of kayaker Warren Liner who went missing in December.
SWANSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
WNCT

“Tapers, Fades, Beards, and Baldies”, BCCC Barber Academy now open to clients

“Tapers, Fades, Beards, and Baldies”, BCCC Barber Academy now open to clients. “Tapers, Fades, Beards, and Baldies”, BCCC Barber …. Investigation continues into shooting that kills …. Greenville to host mobility, transportation program …. CAROLINA OYSTER HOUSE. Swansboro Police Department shows teenagers how to …. Living Local: Swansboro,...
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greenville to host mobility, transportation program for public

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Greenville is ready to showcase to the public how transportation and access to walkable communities will benefit all its citizens. An internationally recognized transportation analyst and several national advocates for transportation safety, active mobility, and walkable communities will headline the 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit. It is scheduled for Oct. 27-29 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
178
Followers
328
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy