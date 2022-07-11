Letchworth named among top 10 best campsites in the country

(File Photo)

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — Letchworth State Park has been named among the top ten best places to camp in the United States, according to thedyrt.com.

About an hour drive from Rochester, the “Grand Canyon of the East” offers 66 miles of hiking trails, history and performing arts programs, guided walks, tours, whitewater rafting, kayaking, and much more.

Those looking to camp can find as many (or as few) accommodations as they’d like, from a patch of dirt to a fully furnished room in the Glen Iris Inn.

Campers can snag a spot outdoors starting at $30 a night, with varying access to showers, restrooms, and water spouts.

If sleeping outside isn’t your speed, the park also has several cabins, cottages, and other rooms for rent. The Glen Iris Inn also offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the public.

Visitors eating or staying at the Inn may want to check out the nearby William Pryor Letchworth Museum, which documents, among other things, the history of Native Americans and pioneers in the Genesee Valley.

Letchworth is open year-round, with guests partaking in winter activities like cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Attractions also include the Autism Nature Trail, or the A.N.T., which provides a mile-long inclusive trail for individuals with autism and related disabilities.

A.N.T. has eight different sensory stations throughout the trail for participants to enjoy as well.

This is not the first time Letchworth has made headlines. In 2017, they were voted to be the best attraction in New York by USA Today.

While most points of the park can be reached in about an hour from Rochester, from tip to tip the park takes about 30 minutes to drive through. See the map below to find out where specific attractions, campgrounds, and buildings are located.