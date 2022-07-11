ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Campground Problems: Booked Sites Not Being Used

By Ken Hayes
Power 96
Power 96
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Doc

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Best places to camp in Midwest list features 4 Minnesota destinations

(FOX 9) - Dyrt Magazine ranked four Minnesota campgrounds amongst the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," according to Dyrt’s 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest, which was published in June.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are The Real ‘7 Wonders’ Of Minnesota

Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
MINNESOTA STATE
wisfarmer.com

Riverview Dairy's expansion covers five states

Somewhere along the road I read a short article about Riverview Dairy that was milking cows on a number of farms in the upper Midwest. The big operation is based in Minnesota which surprised me because there was a time not many years ago when that state was strongly opposed to mega size dairy herds.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Campground#Travel Trailer#Camper#Dnr
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

New Minnesota State Fair Food List for 2022

Today's the day! The sun is shining, the grass is green, and we are getting ready for another Minnesota State Fair! The 2022 New Food List has just come out and as per usual there is plenty of deep-fried weirdness available this year. This year's foods also seem to focus...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
voiceofalexandria.com

Heat wave set to hit Minnesota for the weekend and beyond

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a prolonged heat wave is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend. They say that dew points are expected to increase by Thursday, with temperatures nearing the lower 90s. Officials say that the heat wave is developing for the weekend and into next week. However,...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Power 96

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy