GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Construction is well underway for the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center. In the last city commission meeting on July 5, the commission approved a second change order to Swank Enterprises in the amount of a $91,029.58, and authorize or not authorize the City Manager to execute the change order documents and an amendment to Professional Services Agreement with LPW Architects in the amount of a $56,450 for additional work items relating to storm water management and certain compaction and materials testing services, and authorize not authorize the City Manager to execute the amendment documents.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO