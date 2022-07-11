ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North County Weather 07.11.2022

kprl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny today, highs near 96. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tonight, mostly clear...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

Related
californiaexaminer.net

Minnesota has Dynamite if California Wants Midwest Water

We’ve got plenty of dynamite in Minnesota if California comes for our Midwest water. Red Wing, Minnesota is where I live. Many of your recent letters to the editor have advocated for piping or aqueducts water from the Mississippi River or the Great Lakes to California. I’ll save you...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kprl.com

Food & Farm News 07.13.2022

According to a UC Merced study conducted for the state, California farmers left nearly 400,000 acres of agricultural land unplanted last year because of a lack of water. The result, the study found, was a direct economic cost to farmers of $1.1 billion and the loss of nearly 9,000 agricultural jobs.
ATASCADERO, CA
NeighborWho

7 things to know about living on the West Coast

Famous Golden Gate Bridge view from Baker Beach at sunset in San Francisco, California(shutterstock / SvetlanaSF) Whether you want to live on the West Coast for the laid-back environment, the weather or for any other reason, the West Coast of the United States certainly has a different vibe than the East Coast, Midwest or South.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Westerly#Wsw#North County Weather
thedesertreview.com

Farmers in lower basin unite to solve drought crises

The Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) issued a call last June to the public for assistance in developing long-term operations on the Colorado River. This announcement came within days of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton’s message to a Senate Committee that the seven states of the Colorado River Basin must come up with an emergency deal by mid-August to conserve between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of water in the next year to protect the entire Colorado River system, according to the Family Farm Alliance (FFA) newsletter.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

EFFORT STARTED TO CREATE NEW NATIONAL MONUMENT IN THE CALIFORNIA DESERT

Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire ranks among deadliest US metros for walking

LOS ANGELES - The Inland Empire is apparently one of the deadliest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a new report by Smart Growth America. The "Dangerous By Design 2022" report released Tuesday shows several metro areas in California on the list, as well as the state of California as a whole when compared to other metro areas in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Crime Wave Pushes 7-Eleven to Encourage Early Closures at California Stores

Following a rash of shootings and robberies, 7-Eleven is advising several California locations to alter their operating hours. Law enforcement across the Los Angeles area and beyond is currently engaged in a manhunt, according to the Times of San Diego, searching for a suspect in numerous shootings and robberies at 7-Eleven stores. Businesses in Brea, La Habra, Santa Ana, Riverside, Ontario and Upland were targeted on Monday, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.
BREA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

Carmel estate, once home to a California State Senator, asks $5.5M

With an acre of land and almost 100 years of history, 25560 Shafter Way in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. is on the market for $5.5 million. It's easy to think Carmel is all charming cottages nestled on 4,000-square-foot lots, but this property breaks that stereotype. On the sizable lot is 4,223 square feet of living space, including a newly remodeled four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom main home, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse and a garage large enough for six or more cars, plus storage.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy