Former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson is making a lot of stops on talk shows and public gathering’s to discuss her new book, The Happiest Corruption, Sleaze, Lies and Suicide in a California beach town. The books talks about corruption and bribery of elected officials she witnessed in the south county during the era of supervisor Adam Hill. You may remember Hill died of a drug overdose a couple years ago.

GROVER BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO